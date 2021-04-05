America First: Biden wil Amerikaanse elektrische auto’s voortrekken

Biden heeft een plan klaarliggen om $174 miljard te investeren in elektrische voertuigen die in de VS geproduceerd worden.

Niet enkel Europa, ook de VS wil de coronacrisis aangrijpen om miljarden te pompen in groene technologie, die liefst lokaal geproduceerd wordt.

In het kader daarvan heeft Biden een voorstel klaar om $174 miljard te pompen in de EV industrie.

Een deel van het geld zou naar autofabrikanten gaan, die het moeten gebruiken om op jacht te gaan naar grondstoffen voor batterijen.

LEES OOK: EU wil miljarden bijdrukken om klimaat te redden

Verder komt er aan de consumentenkant een belastingvermindering en/of subsidie bij aankoop van een elektrische auto. Dit zou wel enkel gebruikt kunnen worden voor auto’s die in de VS geproduceerd worden.

In de persmededeling klinkt het zo:

Create good jobs electrifying vehicles. U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle (EV) sales is only one-third the size of the Chinese EV market. The President believes that must change. He is proposing a $174 billion investment to win the EV market. His plan will enable automakers to spur domestic supply chains from raw materials to parts, retool factories to compete globally, and support American workers to make batteries and EVs. It will give consumers point of sale rebates and tax incentives to buy American-made EVs, while ensuring that these vehicles are affordable for all families and manufactured by workers with good jobs. It will establish grant and incentive programs for state and local governments and the private sector to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, while promoting strong labor, training, and installation standards. His plan also will replace 50,000 diesel transit vehicles and electrify at least 20 percent of our yellow school bus fleet through a new Clean Buses for Kids Program at the Environmental Protection Agency, with support from the Department of Energy. These investments will set us on a path to 100 percent clean buses, while ensuring that the American workforce is trained to operate and maintain this 21st century infrastructure. Finally, it will utilize the vast tools of federal procurement to electrify the federal fleet, including the United States Postal Service.